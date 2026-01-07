Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
07.01.2026 17:35:00
Is the AI Supercycle Really Just Beginning?
Artificial intelligence has been a powerful trend on Wall Street in 2025. Although many fear that the boom in AI stocks could be setting investors up for a harsh reversal, there's still reason to believe that many companies capitalizing on AI could have years of future gains in store beyond 2026.Looking back at the past year, some of the biggest companies in the world have been huge winners from the AI revolution. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has jumped 59%, adding nearly $1.5 trillion to its market cap. Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) roughly 25% gain has given it the largest market cap in the global stock market. Privately held hybrid-nonprofit OpenAI's for-profit subsidiary could have an initial public offering in the near future that could value it at up to $1 trillion.Yet while it's easy to focus on the biggest tech companies, their work relies on dozens of largely unseen businesses. Those behind-the-scenes suppliers, builders, and niche service providers could become the real winners of an AI supercycle that's just getting started. And while the return on the massive investments that hyperscalers like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are making is uncertain, what's quite clear is that they're willing to pay whatever it takes to move forward on their projects. That spells opportunity for the companies lucky enough to be doing business with the hyperscalers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corp
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corp
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 824,00
|-0,74%