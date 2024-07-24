|
24.07.2024 12:08:00
Is the Housing Market About to Get Better? You Might Be Surprised at What eXp Realty's CEO Has to Say About It.
Mortgage rates remain elevated and existing home inventories remain near generational lows. In this video, I sit down with eXp Realty (NASDAQ: EXPI) CEO Leo Pareja to find out where he sees the real estate market heading for the rest of 2024, into 2025, and beyond. You might be surprised at his outlook.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of July 18, 2024. The video was published on July 19, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!