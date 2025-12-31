The Market Aktie
Is the Market Mispricing Macy's Compared With Other Retail Stocks?
Year to date, shares in department store retailer Macy's (NYSE: M) have performed strongly, surging by nearly one-third. Compare this to the performance of the S&P 500 index, which is up by around 15% over the same time frame.However, while Macy's has outperformed, it continues to trade at a discount to its closest public peers. There is a strong rationale behind this, but at the same time, this could work to your advantage.Why? With the stock still undervalued, shares may have considerable room to run, especially over the next few years.Continue reading
