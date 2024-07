Is the Real Estate Industry About to Change Forever? Here's What One CEO Has to Say.

A National Association of Realtors settlement is set to take effect in August and will change the way real estate commissions are agreed upon and paid, especially to buyers' agents. In this video, I sit down with eXp Realty (NASDAQ: EXPI) CEO Leo Pareja to find out what he thinks the changes will mean to the industry and what his company is doing to prepare.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of July 18, 2024. The video was published on July 19, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool