Tilray Aktie
WKN DE: A2JQSC / ISIN: US88688T1007
|
04.12.2025 16:00:00
Is There a Future for Tilray Brands?
Over the past five years, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) has lost about 90% in market value, and it's hardly surprising. The cannabis leader's financial results have been subpar, at best, while it continues to navigate a challenging regulatory landscape.Thankfully for Tilray, the market is forward-looking. But is there enough in the company's outlook to make the stock attractive?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
