Quantum Computing Aktie

Quantum Computing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080

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26.03.2026 17:00:00

Is This Popular Quantum Computing Stock Heading for an 80% Crash?

Quantum computers use a concept called superposition to simulate multiple different solutions to a problem at once, so they can reach conclusions from enormous data sets much faster than classical computers. Therefore, they have the potential to transform industries like science and cryptography.Quantum computing stocks were red-hot in 2025, as investors piled into the sector believing this revolutionary technology was inching closer to commercialization. But even the best quantum systems are still making too many errors to solve real-world problems, so the initial euphoria from last year has evaporated.Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) is one of the industry's leaders, and it's already generating real revenue from its quantum systems. However, its stock is currently down more than 70% from last year's peak, as investors appear to have overestimated the company's growth trajectory. Unfortunately, it's still trading at a sky-high valuation. Here's why further losses of more than 80% might be on the horizon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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