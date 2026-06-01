Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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01.06.2026 15:45:00
Is This Quantum Computing Stock a Buy Before the Sector's Next Major Catalyst?
The quantum computing industry is soaring after the Department of Commerce announced plans to provide $2 billion in federal incentives to nine quantum companies. IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) wasn't on the list, but it was the first publicly traded pure-play quantum computing company and has seen its share price increase 56% on the year (through May 28).IonQ is arguably the most successful pure-play quantum company, too, as it was the first to surpass $100 million in annual revenue. Even though it's already up big, there's another major catalyst that could lift the entire industry higher this year.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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