Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
29.10.2025 12:11:00
Is This the AI Stock That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million?
When most investors think of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks that can become 10X investments, they think of chipmakers, software developers, and data center operators, just to name a few. But it could be a smart idea to go outside the box to find hidden opportunities that are being overlooked by the market.One in particular worth a closer look is PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). Not only is the leading payments company executing on its core growth strategies incredibly well, but it has more potential to grow through AI initiatives than you might think. Here's why this ridiculously cheap stock could be the next AI 10-bagger.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!