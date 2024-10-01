|
01.10.2024 15:45:00
Is Visa Stock a Buy?
The S&P 500 might be up 22% in 2024 (as of Sept. 26), including dividends. But there are some otherwise dominant businesses that have underperformed the broad index. Just look at Visa (NYSE: V). While shares have been a massive winner in the past decade, they have produced a total return of just 5% this year. Should investors buy Visa right now? Continue reading to understand why I believe this might be a good idea.Shares of Visa are currently under pressure, having dropped 5% in the past several days from their peak. The Department of Justice just sued the business for monopolizing the debit card market, arguing that Visa illegally maintained its dominant position by penalizing merchants for using other payment services and by discouraging competitors from entering the market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
