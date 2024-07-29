|
29.07.2024 14:00:00
Is Visa Stock a Buy Now After Earnings?
Shares of Visa (NYSE: V) fell sharply following the release of its latest quarterly earnings. The market appears concerned that the global payments leader is slowing compared to stronger trends in recent years. The stock is now down about 13% from its 52-week high, reversing all gains in 2024.While this type of volatility warrants some caution, there are plenty of reasons for Visa investors to cheer up. The company is highly profitable with strong fundamentals supporting a positive long-term outlook. Is it already time to buy the dip in shares of Visa? Here's what you need to know.Visa reported fiscal third-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $2.42 for the period ended March 31, matching the average Wall Street estimate, and also up 10% from the prior-year quarter. Net revenue of $8.9 billion climbed a solid 10% year over year but did fall slightly short of the consensus by $20 million.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
