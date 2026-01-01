Vistra Aktie
ISIN: AR0659507682
|
01.01.2026 17:37:00
Is Vistra Stock a Buy Now?
In recent years, Vistra (NYSE: VST) has evolved from a traditional utility to a player in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The stock has surged 321% since the start of 2024 as investors have piled into it due to its ability to meet the growing energy needs of power-hungry data centers.As an independent power producer, Vistra has secured predictable revenue while leaving open the possibility of upside in the years ahead. However, investors must also contend with the fact that the utility stock has gotten quite expensive.If you're considering an investment in Vistra, here's what you should know first.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
