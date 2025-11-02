Webster Financial Aktie
WKN: 895305 / ISIN: US9478901096
|
02.11.2025 22:36:13
Is Webster Financial a Buy After Investment Firm Compass Wealth Made the Stock Its Top Holding?
Compass Wealth Management LLC reported in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 31, 2025, that it initiated a new position in Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS). The fund purchased 96,518 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $31.84 million based on the average price for the third quarter of 2025. This addition brings the fund’s total reportable holdings to 148 positions.Top holdings after the filing:As of Oct. 30, 2025, Webster Financial shares were priced at $56.59, up 9% over the past year but underperforming the S&P 500 by 8 percentage points.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
