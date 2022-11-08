ISG to Publish Report on Salesforce Partner Ecosystem

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of services to enterprises using or newly adopting Salesforce cloud-based applications.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Salesforce Ecosystem Partners 2023, scheduled to be released in March 2023. The report will cover companies offering Salesforce implementation and managed application services for large and midsize enterprises, including support for multi-cloud environments and for extensive automation of marketing functions.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Salesforce adoption has grown steadily in recent years as enterprises have found that Salesforce applications are often easy to implement even without significant involvement by IT departments. In some cases, this ease of use has led to scattered application landscapes in which different sales teams implemented their own Salesforce tools. Amid the overall trend toward cloud-based applications, Salesforce has replaced older customer relationship management (CRM) applications, some of which were custom-built, in many organizations.

"Salesforce fulfills the sales and marketing needs of a wide range of enterprises,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Those that need an outside partner to address the complexity of building and running their Salesforce implementation can rely on a robust ecosystem of providers.”

ISG has distributed surveys to approximately 200 Salesforce service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce six quadrants representing services that typical Salesforce customers are buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The six quadrants are:

Multicloud Implementation and Integration Services for Large Enterprises , evaluating providers of services for implementing Salesforce applications and integrating them into the complex technology landscapes of large, usually global organizations.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global Salesforce services market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Germany, Brazil, France and the U.K. ISG analysts Rainer Suletzki, Marcio Tabach, Rodrigo Barreto, Gabriel Sobanski, Mauricio Ohtani, Reza Sarwari and Puranjeet Kumar will serve as authors of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as Salesforce service providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

