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11.08.2026 07:48:30
ISS Launches DKK 1.85 Bln Second Tranche Of Share Buyback Programme
(RTTNews) - ISS A/S (ISS.CO), a workplace experience and facility management company, on Tuesday commenced the second tranche of DKK 1.85 billion of its share buyback programme.
The company increased the total programme by DKK 600 million to a maximum of DKK 3.10 billion.
The second tranche involves the repurchase of shares for up to DKK 1.85 billion and will run through February 22, 2027, at the latest.
The first tranche of approximately DKK 1.25 billion was completed on August 7.
The purpose of the buyback is to reduce share capital and meet obligations under ISS' share-based incentive programmes.
Under the programme, the company may repurchase up to 24 million shares, with purchases to be made on Nasdaq Copenhagen and other multilateral trading facilities.
On Monday, ISS A/S closed trading 1.59% lesser at DKK 273 on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.
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