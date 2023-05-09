iSun Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call Date and Details

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) (the "Company”, or "iSun”), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50 years of experience accelerating the adoption of innovative electrical technologies, today announced that it will issue first quarter 2023 results before the market opens on Monday, May 15, 2023.

A conference call to discuss the results will take place at 8:30 AM ET. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-545-0523 (domestic) or 1-973-528-0016 (international), using conference ID 256159.

The live webcast can be accessed through the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.isunenergy.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at the same location beginning approximately one hour after the call’s completion. A telephonic replay will be available through May 29, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (domestic) or 1-919-882-2331 (international), using conference code 48438.

About iSun Inc.

Since 1972, iSun has accelerated the adoption of proven, life-improving innovations in electrification technology. iSun has been the trusted electrical contractor to Fortune 500 companies for decades and has installed clean rooms, fiber optic cables, flight simulators, and over 400 megawatts of solar systems. The Company currently provides a comprehensive suite of solar services across residential, commercial, industrial & municipal, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. iSun believes that the transition to clean, renewable solar energy is the most important investment to make today and is focused on profitable growth opportunities. Please visit http://www.isunenergy.com for additional information.

