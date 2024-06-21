|
21.06.2024 14:42:36
Iterum Therapeutics Says FDA Determines To Take NDA For Sulopenem To Advisory Committee
(RTTNews) - Pharmaceutical company Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) announced Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has determined that the New Drug Application (NDA) for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid (oral sulopenem) for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTIs) in adult women will be taken to Advisory Committee.
The FDA in its communication highlighted that the purpose of the Advisory Committee was to discuss a) antimicrobial stewardship issues raised by potential approval and subsequent use of what would be the first oral penem in the U.S.; and b) the most appropriate target patient population(s) for treatment of uUTI with sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid.
The proposed date for the Advisory Committee meeting is September 9, 2024.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Iterum Therapeutics PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Iterum Therapeutics PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX geht deutlich leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen uneins -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben am Freitag ab, besonders hierzulande fielen die Verluste deutlich aus. Die US-Börsen fanden am letzten Handelstag der Woche keine gemeinsame Richtung. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss nach unten.