Itron Announces Conference Schedule for Itron Inspire 2023

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced the conference schedule for its premier customer-focused event, Itron Inspire 2023, which will be held in San Antonio, TX, Oct. 22-27, 2023. The in-person conference will bring together industry leaders responsible for the management of energy, water, industrial IoT (IIoT) and smart communities to explore technologies and solutions that enhance reliability and safety while supporting a sustainable future. Select content will also be available on-demand following the conference.

"The energy and water industries have reached a pivotal moment in time driven by the proliferation of distributed energy resources (DERs), aging infrastructure, growing populations, increasing cybersecurity threats and more,” said Marina Donovan, vice president, global marketing, ESG and public affairs at Itron. "At Itron Inspire 2023, we look forward to uncovering transformative solutions to these challenges and opportunities to drive the energy and water transition forward.”

The main event, the Knowledge Conference, takes place Oct. 24-26 and includes powerful keynotes, thought leadership panels, networking events, more than 95 breakout sessions and a showcase of Itron’s comprehensive solutions and partner offerings in the Knowledge Center. Attendees are also invited to visit the Itron Experience to learn how grid edge solutions deliver value-based outcomes for utilities and smart cities, leading to more sustainable, better-connected communities across the globe.

Keynotes & General Sessions:

Opening General Session: Rudy Garza, president and CEO of CPS Energy, and Robert Puente, president and CEO of San Antonio Water System, will participate in a fireside chat with Itron president and CEO, Tom Deitrich. These leaders will discuss how their organization’s collaboration and sharing of infrastructure benefits the community of San Antonio.

Rudy Garza, president and CEO of CPS Energy, and Robert Puente, president and CEO of San Antonio Water System, will participate in a fireside chat with Itron president and CEO, Tom Deitrich. These leaders will discuss how their organization’s collaboration and sharing of infrastructure benefits the community of San Antonio. Women Who Inspire: In its eighth year, this session will feature Andrea Nuesser, director of Customer Strategy & Experience at Hydro One, who will lead a discussion between industry leaders Martha Mitchell, retired CPS Energy executive; Brianne Jordan, senior manager of Customer Projects and System Support at Pepco Holdings; and Robin Dail Massanopoli, manager of Metering Solutions at Dominion Energy. Panelists will share the story of challenges and successes over the course of their careers and how they have worked to inspire others along the way.

In its eighth year, this session will feature Andrea Nuesser, director of Customer Strategy & Experience at Hydro One, who will lead a discussion between industry leaders Martha Mitchell, retired CPS Energy executive; Brianne Jordan, senior manager of Customer Projects and System Support at Pepco Holdings; and Robin Dail Massanopoli, manager of Metering Solutions at Dominion Energy. Panelists will share the story of challenges and successes over the course of their careers and how they have worked to inspire others along the way. Thursday General Session: Robert Bryce, author, podcaster and film producer, will take the stage for the Closing General Session. Today, power, water and natural gas grids are facing enormous challenges, but what does the future hold? Robert will dive into this question and more in this keynote featuring "Energy, Innovation and the Future of the Electric Grid.”

Big Picture Sessions:

Enabling Next-Generation AMI: From transportation electrification and an increase in distributed energy resources to environmental pressures, water scarcity, gas safety and mandates for carbon reduction – distribution grids are facing more demands than ever before. During this Big Picture Session, sponsored by Capgemini, a panel of industry experts will discuss how utilities and cities can enable next-generation AMI that is agile, reliable, resilient and efficient.

From transportation electrification and an increase in distributed energy resources to environmental pressures, water scarcity, gas safety and mandates for carbon reduction – distribution grids are facing more demands than ever before. During this Big Picture Session, sponsored by Capgemini, a panel of industry experts will discuss how utilities and cities can enable next-generation AMI that is agile, reliable, resilient and efficient. AI, Machine Learning and What It Means for Utilities: AI can be a powerful tool for the utility sector as grid complexity increases. This Big Picture Session, sponsored by Microsoft, will highlight how AI can enable more informed and efficient planning, enhance decision making and take actions that may otherwise be impossible.

Breakout Sessions:

Customer and partner-led breakout sessions will take place each day of the conference following the general session in the following tracks:

Applications, Outcomes & Services: Sessions in this track address secure and scalable outcomes driven by grid edge infrastructure solutions including distributed intelligence, consumer empowerment, grid operations, forecasting, revenue assurance, demand response, prepayment and distributed energy resource management. In addition, gas distribution safety, water operations, outcomes-based delivery, managed and support services and solutions for utilities, cities and third-party providers across the globe are also highlighted.

Sessions in this track address secure and scalable outcomes driven by grid edge infrastructure solutions including distributed intelligence, consumer empowerment, grid operations, forecasting, revenue assurance, demand response, prepayment and distributed energy resource management. In addition, gas distribution safety, water operations, outcomes-based delivery, managed and support services and solutions for utilities, cities and third-party providers across the globe are also highlighted. Data Management: In these sessions, utilities will share insights and experiences to help those seeking a meter data management solution as well as those in search of strategies for storing and using data at their utility.

In these sessions, utilities will share insights and experiences to help those seeking a meter data management solution as well as those in search of strategies for storing and using data at their utility. Mobile & Measurement Solutions: This track brings an understanding of how Itron’s mobile-based solutions offer flexibility for seamless migration to a next-generation network or hybrid deployment to meet business and operational requirements.

This track brings an understanding of how Itron’s mobile-based solutions offer flexibility for seamless migration to a next-generation network or hybrid deployment to meet business and operational requirements. Multi-Purpose Network Solutions: In this track, attendees will learn how Itron helps utilities navigate challenges to deliver more efficient, resilient and sustainable services with intelligently connected IIoT platforms and solutions.

For more information about Itron Inspire 2023, please visit www.itron.com/inspire. Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #ItronInspire23.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

Additional Resources

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/itroninc

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ItronInc

Newsroom: www.itron.com/company/newsroom

Blog: https://blogs.itron.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231005465144/en/