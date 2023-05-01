Itron Celebrates 1 Millionth Intelis Ultrasonic Gas Meter Shipment at 2023 AGA Operations Conference

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, has surpassed a significant milestone with the shipment of its 1 millionth Intelis™ ultrasonic smart gas meter. Itron is the first vendor in North America to ship 1 million residential ultrasonic meters. Itron will showcase the award-winning smart gas meter and other innovative solutions that are optimizing natural gas delivery systems at the American Gas Association's Annual Operations Conference held from May 1 – 4 in Grapevine, TX.

The Intelis smart gas meter extends intelligence to the edge of the network, evolving the gas distribution network from a one-way gas delivery mechanism to an interactive energy network that can deliver gas more safely and efficiently. Featuring an internal shutoff valve, the Intelis meter automatically stops gas flow if a dangerous situation is detected, ensuring safety and reliability. This safety feature operates autonomously when the meter senses high flow or high temperatures, such as open fuel lines or fires. Another feature built within the meter is its ability to alert the utility when it detects potential theft or meter tampering, further enhancing safety and revenue protection.

"With more than 1 million meters shipped across North America, Intelis is changing the value proposition for gas customers from metering and automation to enabling intelligence at the edge of the network,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. "We are excited to work with our customers to transform the distribution network and ensure the safety of citizens and promote the well-being of people around the world. Together, we are delivering gas more safely and efficiently.”

To learn more about Itron’s Intelis gas meter, visit Itron booth #1001 at the AGA conference or go to the Intelis meter product page. Join Itron for a celebration of this significant milestone in the booth on Tuesday, May 2 at 6:00 p.m. CDT. For more information about Itron at AGA, read the blog.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

For additional information, contact:

Additional Resources

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/itroninc/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ItronInc

Newsroom: www.itron.com/company/newsroom

Blog: https://blogs.itron.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005199/en/