Itron Completes Technology Transfer to Sui Southern Gas Company in Pakistan

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced the completion of a technology transfer with Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC), which has more than 3 million industrial, commercial and residential gas connections in Pakistan. SSGC operates the only meter manufacturing plant of its kind in Southeast Asia, for manufacturing and assembling G1.6 and Gallus G4 residential gas meters under license from Itron. With the new technology transfer and license agreement, SSGC will manufacture parts of measuring units of the Gallus meter locally and assemble this unit in their meter manufacturing plant.

The long-standing collaboration between Itron and SSGC dates back more than 30 years and has led to this significant milestone with the local support of Itron partner, T.H. SYED, for the utility and the country of Pakistan. Itron has progressively transferred technology to SSGC for local production of parts and local assembly of various models of domestic gas meters.

With the technology transfer of the Gallus G4 assembly line, the utility opens the door to future technological possibilities and advancements. As a smart-ready meter, the Gallus G4 can be equipped with communication technology for remote meter reading that enables better monitoring of the gas distribution network. Combined with a software and analytics platform, this could pave the way for optimized operations and reduction of losses. As a part of the project, Itron is providing comprehensive training to the team at SSGC, empowering the utility to efficiently operate the assembly line.

The Gallus G4 meter features a reliable and maintenance-free meter design and excellent stability and accuracy throughout the whole life of the meter. The meter’s compact design fits a variety of installation environments.

"SSGC's mission is to deliver reliable, environmentally friendly and sustainable natural gas to our customers. Our longstanding collaboration with Itron has been pivotal in introducing cutting-edge technologies and services to advance this mission,” said Saeed Rizvi, acting deputy managing director operations and UFG at SSGC. "We believe that the complete technology transfer of the Gallus G4 assembly line will have a positive impact on the local economy in Pakistan as it helps to strengthen the country’s manufacturing capabilities while meeting the needs of our customers.”

"We are excited to work together with SSGC to support the utility’s efforts in localizing the production of gas meters in Pakistan,” said Justin Patrick, senior vice president of Device Solutions at Itron. "Taking advantage of Itron’s Gallus G4 meter design, SSGC is laying the foundation for future, smart capabilities while ensuring high levels of metering accuracy.”

"Itron’s channel partner, T.H. SYED, has been providing innovative services to the oil and gas industry throughout Pakistan for more than 30 years,” said Aqeel Jafar Khan, regional sales director for the Middle East at Itron. "With our channel partner’s local expertise, we are able to continue providing trusted manufacturing services in the region.

