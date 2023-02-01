Itron Expands Collaboration with Smart Energy Water (SEW) to Transform the Consumer Experience

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, is expanding its collaboration with Smart Energy Water (SEW), an industry-leading cloud platform provider that helps utilities deliver superior digital customer and workforce experiences. Together, the companies are transforming the utility-consumer relationship, enabling utilities to become a trusted advisor to consumers in managing the energy transition and integrating distributed energy resources (DERs). As part of the collaboration, the companies are accelerating the value realized from Itron’s distributed intelligence (DI) ecosystem and advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) data through more effective data sharing and consumer empowerment. By creating an easy, secure and standardized mechanism to share data with consumers and authorized third parties, they are helping utilities and consumers realize the expanded benefits of next generation AMI.

The collaboration will help utilities, third parties and consumers take advantage of the new data streams being created by Itron’s growing ecosystem of DI applications, like load disaggregation. To ensure data is secure and that privacy is protected, utilities can take advantage of Itron’s innovative DataHub – a secure, scalable, cloud-based platform that will make these new data streams easily available to any third party with proper authorizations – coupled with SEW’s end-to-end pre-integrated consumer experience platform to enable consumers to opt in to making the most of their AMI and DI data. The DataHub is a new way for third parties to engage with and become a part of Itron’s expanding DI ecosystem.

With this approach to data sharing, utilities, third parties and consumers can collaborate to provide new services and revenue streams to one another. This is essential to streamlining and optimizing the integration of DERs, such as electric vehicles, onto the grid. Sharing real-time information about how energy is being produced and consumed enables DER vendors to provide improved consumer energy services, such as customized offers from solar and storage providers and automated measurement and verification of energy arbitrage (storing and shifting energy usage for grid benefit). Sharing real-time energy data also enables smart home companies to provide entirely new customer experiences.

How It Works

SEW provides end-customer experience platform that will help customers understand the new types of data being created by their meters and other in-home devices and how sharing data with trusted third parties can benefit them through added services. SEW platform will provide mechanism for consumers to opt in to sharing data with third parties, which DataHub will use to authorize third party use of those data. Itron’s DataHub provides a single, consistent, user-friendly mechanism for utilities and third parties to enable the sharing of metering data, distributed intelligence application data, DER data and low voltage network data. The DataHub, powered by Microsoft Azure, eliminates the need for utilities and third parties to create expensive custom integrations and manual data requests by providing third-party authorization and authentication services and simple API data access. The Itron DataHub is a great example of how Itron and Microsoft are collaborating to develop solutions that deliver new insights and benefits for utilities.

Quotes

"With Itron’s DataHub and expanded collaboration with SEW, we are changing the game for consumer engagement and creating more value from AMI and distributed intelligence, out of the gate,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. "Itron’s distributed intelligence platform is creating new data streams, at scale, that have never been available in the industry before, such as real-time streaming data over Wi-Fi, disaggregated load profile data, meter-to-transformer connectivity mapping and more. This data will create new opportunities to engage consumers and provide them with innovative and valuable services. This is made possible through the Itron DataHub and our expanded collaboration with SEW.”

"As more distributed energy resources are brought onto the grid, engaging consumers and providing them with choice, control and convenience will be key. Together with Itron, we are helping utilities build a new type of relationship with consumers,” said Deepak Garg, CEO and Founder of SEW. "As a global leader in utility customer experience, SEW will help consumers understand what data they might share, with who, and what services they will receive in return. We are excited about this opportunity to enable innovation and provide new services to the end customer and the grid.”

More Information

For a demonstration of Itron’s DataHub, visit booth 2514 at DISTRIBUTECH, February 7-9, 2023. Attendees will experience how Itron and SEW are enabling DI ecosystem partner NET2GRID to make any home smart instantly, without purchasing a single new device.

To learn more about Itron’s DataHub, visit the DI Partner Ecosystem page and read the DI Developer ebook. For sales inquiries, go to www.itron.com/contact.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

About SEW

SEW with its innovative and industry-leading cloud platforms, delivers the best Digital Customer Experiences (CX) and Workforce Experiences (WX), powered by AI, ML, and IoT Analytics to the global energy, water, and gas providers. At SEW, the vision is to Engage, Empower, and Educate billions of people to save energy and water. We partner with businesses to deliver platforms that are easy-to-use, integrate seamlessly, and help build a strong technology foundation that allows them to become future-ready.

