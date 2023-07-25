Itron Invites Nominations for Fifth Annual Itron Innovator Award

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced today that nominations are now open for the fifth annual Itron Innovator Award. The award will recognize an Itron utility or city customer that has taken advantage of Itron’s partner enablement program to deliver an innovative solution that improves resource efficiency, enhances safety and fosters community connectivity. The winner will be announced at Itron Inspire 2023, Itron’s premier customer-focused event, which takes place from Oct. 22-27 in San Antonio, Texas. The deadline for nominations is Friday, Sept. 1.

Nominated customers and solutions are required to be in a pilot phase, deployed in the field or generating quantifiable outcomes. Additionally, successful integration with an Itron solution—whether networked solutions, back-office software, or our distributed intelligence platform—is a key criterion for consideration.

In 2022, the award was presented to the City of London Corporation for utilizing its existing Itron smart streetlight communications network and IoT sensors to proactively address climate disruption challenges. A list of all previous award winners is available at the Itron Innovator Award landing page.

"Customer success is essential to Itron’s success, and we are thrilled to begin accepting nominations for the fifth annual Itron Innovator Award and showcase our partners ability to innovate and address challenges in energy, water and smart city management,” said Christina Haslund, head of partner management at Itron. "Itron works with over 200 partners globally to expand and enhance Itron’s solutions and overall customer experience. Our partners solutions help critical infrastructure providers around the world expand the value of their multi-purpose IIoT networks and we are excited to share them through Itron’s Partner Solution Marketplace.”

Itron's robust partner ecosystem plays a pivotal role in delivering innovative solutions. Through Itron's ecosystem and partner network, cities and utilities can benefit from cutting-edge solutions to address vital business, operational and community challenges, fostering resourceful and vibrant communities for generations to come.

Nominations are now open for consideration, please submit an Itron customer or partner project here by Sept. 1, 2023.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our comprehensive portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors enables our customers to effectively manage electricity, gas and water resources for the well-being of the people they serve. By collaborating with our customers to ensure their success, we strive to enhance the quality of life, safety, and sustainability for millions of individuals globally. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us at www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners, and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230725506801/en/