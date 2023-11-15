Itron Joins the Green Button Alliance to Help Advance Green Button Standard

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that it has joined the Green Button Alliance™ (GBA) as a Participating Member. GBA is a non-profit and U.S.-based organization that fosters the development, compliance and widespread adoption of the Green Button® energy and water data-access and -sharing protocol. The Green Button Connect My Data® and Green Button Download My Data® standards enable energy and water users to digitally access their usage data, manage energy consumption more efficiently and conserve resources, while ensuring customer data privacy.

Joining the GBA as a Participating Member aligns Itron with other forward looking industry leaders and innovators to further the proliferation of standards-based Green Button solutions. Participation also underscores Itron’s commitment to sustainability, grid-edge data standards and the adoption of innovative technology in the energy and water sectors.

With distributed energy resources (DERs) such as residential solar and electric vehicles on the rise, consumer demand and utility and third-party requirements for real-time insight into energy usage continues to grow. Part of Itron’s mission is to help utilities utilize behind-the-meter DERs as valuable grid assets that deliver improved reliability, resiliency, customer engagement and sustainability. Itron will have the opportunity to collaborate with like-minded GBA stakeholders to stay at the forefront of innovation and continue to support grid-balancing efforts as the energy and water sectors evolves.

By joining the GBA, Itron will help maintain the evolving landscape of advanced metering infrastructure and grid edge data. Itron has shipped more than 8 million distributed intelligence (DI)-enabled endpoints, which have the capability to capture real-time data from electric vehicle chargers, solar panels, appliance load profiles, transformer loading and more through DI applications.

Additionally, Itron's innovative DataHub™ platform provides a united, user-friendly platform for utilities and third parties to facilitate the sharing of not just metering and billing information, but also a wide variety of grid edge data. Aligning these solutions with the Green Button standard is critical to ensure all parties have secure access to data needed for a distributed energy future.

"Technology plays a pivotal role in achieving a greener and more sustainable future. Joining a deeply qualified group of leaders can help solve key challenges facing the industry, such as overcoming silos between utilities and consumers with more insight into data and resource usage,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. "As a Participating Member of the GBA we look forward to contributing to the development of innovative solutions, enhancing energy transparency, empowering consumers to make informed decisions about their energy usage and ultimately benefiting both consumers and the environment.”

"The Green Button Alliance and Itron share a commitment to open, standards-based technologies that enhance utility operations and meet customer needs for high-precision usage data,” said Jeremy J. Roberts, executive director, Green Button Alliance. "As we work to advance the Green Button standard, and customers increasingly look to innovative Green Button data-enabled solutions to view and manage resources, we welcome Itron—and the broad market knowledge its team brings—to the Green Button Alliance.”

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

Additional Resources

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/itroninc/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ItronInc

Newsroom: www.itron.com/company/newsroom

Blog: https://blogs.itron.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231115283988/en/