Itron Launches Cloud Computing Platform, Taking Utilities to Next Level of Meter Data Management

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, debuted today Itron Enterprise Edition (IEE) Cloud, an enterprise-grade, cloud-exclusive, Meter Data Management (MDM) platform developed to meet the dynamic needs of today’s utilities on their journey toward digitalization. IEE Cloud, which is available on Microsoft Azure and other cloud platforms, not only lowers total cost of ownership, it also eases the utility’s IT burden and provides enhanced visibility into operations. IEE Cloud provides flexibility for utilities to customize their business processes seamlessly, eliminating the need for constant maintenance.

Innovate faster with business context:

Utilizing IEE Cloud can increase utility companies’ agility by allowing them to easily integrate with new capabilities, such as revenue assurance and transformer load management. IEE Cloud allows the utility to adapt to the evolving industry, which is faced with increased grid complexity driven by the energy transition, extreme weather and increased consumer demand. This innovative solution, part of Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio, provides the foundation to support more complex energy systems, which is essential for the digitalization journey. Access to pre-built industry content and business use cases are key features of IEE Cloud, bridging the gap between the utility and the technologies that enable the energy transition. While continuing to provide support for customers that have IEE MDM on premise, IEE Cloud unlocks additional features and value for Itron cloud customers. As the industry continues to evolve to the cloud, IEE will continue to provide support for customers in their journey to the cloud.

Proven, enterprise-grade platform:

IT grid infrastructure and software platforms are becoming more advanced in the quickly changing market, thereby increasing the complexity of IT infrastructure and on-premises software. With IEE Cloud, Itron manages the applications and infrastructure, freeing up IT resources to focus on more strategic initiatives. As a cloud native solution, IEE Cloud can offer flexibility, scalability, security and cost savings over on-premises solutions. IEE Cloud lets utilities focus on their business while Itron experts manage the applications and infrastructure.

Scalable experiences for Itron solutions:

Now available globally to new and existing IEE customers, IEE Cloud provides verification and integration of data in a software-as-a-service solution that easily integrates and scales across the utility enterprise and provides a holistic view of grid data. Utilities can analyze the information through a common data platform, such as Itron’s meter data management solution, and integrate the data into additional solutions like distributed intelligence. As a cloud-exclusive platform, utilities can access this data anywhere there is an internet connection. With an enriched user experience in IEE Cloud, users can take advantage of the platform’s automation and newly enhanced reporting tools. This can help users to work faster and get a jump-start on projects.

"Cloud technology is foundational for the energy transition. With distributed energy resources on the rise, it is critical that utilities have the ability to manage that data and support DERs with improved efficiencies,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. "With on-premise systems, the software often doesn’t evolve at the same pace as the industry. This can cause lag in capabilities, reducing the benefits to the utility. We are thrilled to launch IEE Cloud solution to help support the evolving needs of today’s utilities for enterprise data collection, management, and enhanced analytics.”

