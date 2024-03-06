Itron to Host Investor Day at Nasdaq MarketSite

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced today that it will host an Investor Day at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The Itron management team will review the company’s strategy, operational focus, and will provide an update on its long-term financial goals.

Interested parties may also listen to the event on a live webcast. The webcast, along with a supplemental presentation, may be accessed from the company’s website at https://investors.itron.com/events-presentations. Participants should access the webcast 10 minutes prior to the start of the call to install and test any necessary audio software.

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

Itron, Inc.

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/itroninc

X: https://twitter.com/ItronInc

Newsroom: www.itron.com/company/newsroom

Blog: https://blogs.itron.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240306034118/en/