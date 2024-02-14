Itron Unveils New Brand Identity, Ushering in New Era of Grid Edge Intelligence

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, today announced a new brand identity reflecting the company’s evolution and a new era of delivering enhanced intelligence to create a more resourceful world. The new brand identity reflects Itron’s commitment to creating new efficiencies, connecting communities, encouraging sustainability and increasing resourcefulness.

"Itron stands at the forefront of a rapidly changing world where the challenges of energy and water scarcity, escalating demand and enabling the energy transition are more pressing than ever,” said Tom Deitrich, Itron’s president and CEO. "Our new brand identity honors our history and reflects the company we have become while demonstrating our industry leadership and dedication to understanding and solving our customers' evolving needs.”

As a proven leader of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) with one of the largest connected platforms and installed bases in the energy, water and smart city sectors, Itron is providing more intelligence at the grid edge and driving a smoother transition to cleaner energy and water delivery while transforming the way grid operators address critical challenges. Itron invents new ways for cities and utilities to work together so they can cost-effectively leverage the same intelligent grid edge infrastructure to deliver multiple services and applications on a reliable, resilient network capable of serving all stakeholders.

This new brand identity serves as a strategic move for Itron as the company expands its offerings, signaling to the market the company’s evolution and growth in several key focus areas:

Electricity : Enabling improved visibility and control at the grid edge. Boosting utility and city customers’ energy efficiency and cost savings and enabling the transition to lower-carbon energy, EVs and a more robust, resilient and reliable grid.

: Enabling improved visibility and control at the grid edge. Boosting utility and city customers’ energy efficiency and cost savings and enabling the transition to lower-carbon energy, EVs and a more robust, resilient and reliable grid. Water : Safeguarding the water supply, finding leaks, reducing waste and improving safety.

: Safeguarding the water supply, finding leaks, reducing waste and improving safety. Smart Cities : Connecting, protecting and unlocking endless possibilities for more sustainable, thriving communities.

: Connecting, protecting and unlocking endless possibilities for more sustainable, thriving communities. Gas : Ensuring safety and integrity in the natural gas delivery system while unlocking more insights from that same system than ever before.

: Ensuring safety and integrity in the natural gas delivery system while unlocking more insights from that same system than ever before. Sustainability: Leaving a legacy of responsible energy and water management and reducing both Itron’s and its customers’ carbon footprint.

As part of the refreshed brand identity, Itron is introducing a more modern logo that showcases a leaner font, a more upright design, more modern lines and richer, deeper colors. The ray or beam of light shining out from the ‘O’ symbolizes Itron’s leadership and ability to light the way forward for the industry.

"At Itron, we are a catalyst for positive change, delivering intelligent, secure and reliable solutions that power homes, ensure the delivery of clean water and contribute to well-lit and safer streets, enabling a brighter, more sustainable future,” said Marina Donovan, Itron’s vice president of global marketing, ESG and public affairs. "Our new brand identity reflects and projects our edge intelligence offerings and a new era for Itron.”

For more details on Itron’s new brand identity, see the Itron Press Kit, which features brand guidelines, logo files and updated fact sheet and watch the brand history video. Also visit Itron at DISTRIBUTECH International, Feb. 27-29, 2024, in booth #2200 where the new brand will be on full display.

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

