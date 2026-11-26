Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) is backing an artificial intelligence (AI) initiative in Angola to accelerate mineral discoveries across one of the region’s largest greenfield copper exploration programs.

The Canadian miner is funding the deployment of GeoIntelX’s geological intelligence platform to digitize and analyze more than a century of historical records in partnership with the Geological Institute of Angola (IGEO), GeoIntelX announced at the Angola International Mining Conference.

“By dramatically accelerating the evaluation of prospective exploration targets, we can focus our team’s efforts on the most promising areas, improving the efficiency of our exploration programs and increasing our chances of making new discoveries,” Ivanhoe Mines vice-president of geosciences Tim Williams said in a release.

Miners are increasingly using AI to reduce exploration costs by extracting value from historical geological records rather than duplicating previous fieldwork. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Cuando-Recursos, Ivanhoe Mines will explore more than 22,000 sq. km across Angola’s Moxico and Cuando provinces, targeting sediment-hosted copper deposits.

GeoIntelX’s proprietary platform digitizes historical reports, georeferences geological maps and integrates information through advanced geospatial search capabilities. Exploration teams internationally already use the technology, which allows geoscientists and executives to assess geological potential, economic constraints and infrastructure requirements through AI-powered conversational tools.

Local expertise

Beyond mineral exploration, the collaboration aims to strengthen Angola’s technical capabilities in geoscience and digital technologies while preserving the country’s geological heritage.

“The maps, reports and other documents preserved in our archives contain information compiled over several decades, which is highly relevant to understanding the country’s geology and exploring its mineral resources,” IGEO chairman and CEO José Manuel said.

The government institution oversees Angola’s national geological archives, coordinates geological research and mapping, and manages exploration information generated by companies and institutions authorized to operate in the country.

Manuel stressed the importance of coordinating the initiative with national institutions to ensure the responsible use and preservation of geological information.

“Angola’s geological heritage has become an active and dynamic asset for decision-makers,” GeoIntelX co-founder and CEO Gilad Hoshen said.

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