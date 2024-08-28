28.08.2024 13:47:17

J. M. Smucker Trims FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, consumer goods company J. M. Smucker Co. (SJM) trimmed its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $9.60 to $10.00 per share on a net sales growth of 8.5 to 9.5 percent, with comparable net sales growth of approximately 0.5 to 1.5 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $9.80 to $10.20 per share on a net sales growth of 9.5 to 10.5 percent, with comparable net sales growth of approximately 1.5 to 2.5 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $10.03 per share on sales growth of 9.8 percent to $8.98 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

