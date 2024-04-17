|
17.04.2024 22:15:00
Jabil Declares Quarterly Dividend
Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of May 15, 2024. The dividend is payable on June 4, 2024.
Jabil has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since May 15, 2006.
About Jabil:
At Jabil (NYSE: JBL), we are proud to be a trusted partner for the world's top brands, offering comprehensive engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions. With over 50 years of experience across industries and a vast network of over 100 sites worldwide, Jabil combines global reach with local expertise to deliver both scalable and customized solutions. Our commitment extends beyond business success as we strive to build sustainable processes that minimize environmental impact and foster vibrant and diverse communities around the globe. Discover more at www.jabil.com.
