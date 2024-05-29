Jabil Expands Cloud-Server Capabilities with Enhanced Performance, Precision Timing and Greater Flexibility for Financial Services Industry Demands

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced the latest advancements to its configure-to-order, high-performance server platform, including the J312-S and J322-S models. The enhanced servers are powered by 5th Gen Intel® Xeon dual socket processors and feature customizable, high-speed, and low-latency I/O options to address the arduous processing demands of the financial services industry (FSI) while achieving CPU and applications synchronization with nanosecond precision.

"Jabil continues to build upon the success of our highly configurable server offerings to deliver better response times for financial service applications,” said Ed Bailey, CTO of Cloud and Enterprise Infrastructure, Jabil. "As a result, we empower our FSI customers to take full advantage of high-frequency financial-trading algorithms, market data ingestion, and quantitative market-research analysis.”

Jabil’s newly enhanced servers feature the latest high-performance Smart Network Interface Cards (SmartNICs) and Precision Time Measurement (PTM) functionality to support the most time-sensitive server applications. Moreover, Jabil is developing next-generation proof-of-concept servers designed to deliver even greater levels of accuracy with targets set on pico-second precision. This initiative is reinforced by Jabil’s commitment to creating data-center solutions based on the OCP Data Center – Modular Hardware System (DC-MHS) specification with a goal to enable an open, innovative server ecosystem without adoption barriers.

The Jabil FSI optimized server portfolio includes:

J322-S : A 2U server optimized for PTM, offering scalability and I/O flexibility. It is well-suited for AI-GPU accelerated tasks and low-latency workloads.

: A 2U server optimized for PTM, offering scalability and I/O flexibility. It is well-suited for AI-GPU accelerated tasks and low-latency workloads. J312-S : A 1U server optimized for PTM, optimized for high-performance compute and memory density.

: A 1U server optimized for PTM, optimized for high-performance compute and memory density. J311-S: 1U, the industry’s first DC-MHS compliant server, featuring advanced thermal and cooling capabilities for optimal compute-storage density in air-cooled environments.

Meet with Jabil at STAC Summit, May 30th in Chicago

STAC Summit brings together CTOs and other industry leaders responsible for solution architecture, infrastructure engineering, application development, machine learning/deep learning engineering, data engineering, and operational intelligence to discuss important technical challenges in trading and investment. For those interested in learning about Jabil’s innovative server solutions, please reach out to Fred Shubert to connect at the summit.

