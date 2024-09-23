Jabil Expands Silicon Photonics Capabilities to Enable Next-Generation AI and Data Center Technologies

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a global leader in design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions, today announced its continued investment in silicon photonics-based products and capabilities to support the increasing demands of hyperscalers and next-wave cloud and AI data center growth. The company is set to roll out additional capabilities at its Ottawa, Canada, site in the fourth calendar-year quarter of 2024 to support customers’ advanced photonics packaging new product introductions (NPIs).

The new product introduction (NPI) line will feature innovative capabilities designed to assist photonics customers quickly scale from proof of concept to mass production, such as fluxless flip-chip, fiber attachment, precise die bonding, and wire bonding. These advancements will support silicon photonics chip packaging, particularly in high-speed connectivity applications such as co-packaged optics (CPO) and high-speed on-board connections. By leveraging Jabil’s expertise, customers can benefit from enhanced performance and reliability in their photonics solutions, ultimately driving agility and scalability in their operations.

"The expansion of our Ottawa site is a game-changer for Jabil. This facility will enable us to meet the growing demands for advanced photonics solutions tailored to AI and next-generation data centers. Through our NPI capabilities, we can assist customers in their own product development journeys, significantly reducing the need for costly trial and error in developing their own solutions from scratch,” said Matt Crowley, Executive Vice President, Global Business Units.

Continued Investments in Photonics

Jabil continues to pioneer industry-first "silicon to solutions” manufacturing approaches that improve the scalability of current and next-generation photonics, including 800G and 1.6T. The company also continues to make investments in next-generation silicon photonic technologies beyond 800G and 1.6T to support AI and cloud computing, focusing on optimized performance and reduced power consumption for modern data centers.

Jabil at ECOC 2024

Jabil experts will be on hand at ECOC 2024, held at the Congress Center Messe Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 22–26. The Jabil team will host live demos of their 800G LPO/LRO transceivers and showcase their in-progress 1.6T module at Booth B101 and Meeting Room M on the show floor.

About Jabil:

