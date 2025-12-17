Jabil Circuit Aktie
Jabil Inc. Reports Increase In Q1 Income
(RTTNews) - Jabil Inc. (JBL) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $146 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $100 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Jabil Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $309 million or $2.85 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 18.7% to $8.305 billion from $6.994 billion last year.
Jabil Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $146 Mln. vs. $100 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.35 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $8.305 Bln vs. $6.994 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.27 - $2.67 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.5 - $8.0 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $11.55 Full year revenue guidance: $32.4 Bln
