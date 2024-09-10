Jabil to Expand Operations in India

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu state government as part of the company’s planned expansion in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, India.

The signing took place in Chicago and was attended by M K Stalin, Chief Minister, and Dr. T R B Rajaa, Minister for Industries, of the Tamil Nadu state government. Both leaders were in the United States in support of a state investment campaign.

"India is emerging as a key manufacturing hub. Our expansion in India will enable Jabil to meet and grow with the future needs of our customers and complement our existing facility in Pune, Maharashtra, in operation since 2003,” said Matt Crowley, Executive Vice President, Global Business Units at Jabil.

"Jabil’s foray into Tiruchirappalli will be a crucial anchor investment in the region and will lead to job creation for the local youth and the emergence of a robust electronics supply chain. This welcome move is another testament to the availability of talent and infrastructure in all parts of our State and will further entrench Tamil Nadu’s position as the leader in advanced electronics and innovation,” said M K Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

From Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies list and IDG’s CIO 100 award to TIME’s World’s Best Companies, Jabil has been recognized as an employer of choice across a wide variety of career areas.

