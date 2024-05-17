|
Jabil to Present at Upcoming Conference
Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced it is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 8:10 AM EST.
A live audio webcast and replay of the event will be accessible on the Jabil Investor Relations website at https://investors.jabil.com.
About Jabil:
At Jabil (NYSE: JBL), we are proud to be a trusted partner for the world's top brands, offering comprehensive engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions. With over 50 years of experience across industries and a vast network of over 100 sites worldwide, Jabil combines global reach with local expertise to deliver both scalable and customized solutions. Our commitment extends beyond business success as we strive to build sustainable processes that minimize environmental impact and foster vibrant and diverse communities around the globe. Discover more at www.jabil.com.
