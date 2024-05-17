Jabil to Present at Upcoming Conference

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced it is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 8:10 AM EST.

A live audio webcast and replay of the event will be accessible on the Jabil Investor Relations website at https://investors.jabil.com.

About Jabil:

