Jabil’s Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Announcement Set

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a manufacturing solutions company, today announced it will release its third quarter of fiscal year 2024 financials on Thursday, June 20, 2024, before the market opens.

The company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results.

What: Jabil’s Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Conference Call and Webcast

When: Thursday, June 20, 2024 – 8:30 a.m. ET

Dial-in: U.S. (877) 407-6184 or International (201) 389-0877

To access the live audio webcast and the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Jabil’s website, located at https://investors.jabil.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available after completion of the call.

About Jabil:

At Jabil (NYSE: JBL), we are proud to be a trusted partner for the world's top brands, offering comprehensive engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions. With over 50 years of experience across industries and a vast network of over 100 sites worldwide, Jabil combines global reach with local expertise to deliver both scalable and customized solutions. Our commitment extends beyond business success as we strive to build sustainable processes that minimize environmental impact and foster vibrant and diverse communities around the globe. Discover more at www.jabil.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240606923413/en/