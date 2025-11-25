Jacobs Engineering Group Aktie
WKN: 864215 / ISIN: US4698141078
|
25.11.2025 13:56:43
Jacobs Selected By El Paso To Provide Program Management For Utility Infrastructure Program
(RTTNews) - Jacobs (J) said it has been selected by El Paso Water to provide program management and owner's representative services for its Utility Infrastructure Development Program near El Paso International Airport and Fort Bliss. The multi-phase initiative will upgrade water, wastewater, and stormwater systems and is projected to cost approximately $200 million.
Jacobs Executive Vice President Eva Wood said: "This program is a catalyst for regional growth. Together with El Paso Water, we're powering the city's future, creating jobs, expanding critical infrastructure and building resilient and sustainable systems that will serve the community for generations."
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Jacobs Engineering Group Incmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.