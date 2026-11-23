Jacobs Engineering Group Aktie
WKN: 864215 / ISIN: US4698141078
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23.11.2026 23:42:16
Jacobs Solutions Q4 Earnings Rise
(RTTNews) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) on Monday, reported higher net earnings for the quarter ended October 2, 2026, as a strong increase in revenue lifted its results compared with the corresponding period last year.
Net earnings attributable to Jacobs rose to $165.5 million from $122.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Earnings per share increased to $1.40 from $0.92, while revenue climbed 49.4 percent to $4.712 billion from $3.155 billion. Operating profit also advanced to $331.6 million from $211.6 million.
For fiscal 2026, net earnings attributable to Jacobs reached $381.7 million, compared with $289.3 million in fiscal 2025. Revenue increased to $15.777 billion from $12.030 billion, while earnings per share improved to $3.34 from $2.38.
For fiscal 2027, Jacobs expects adjusted net revenue of $10.0 billion to $10.35 billion and adjusted EPS of $8.05 to $8.45. It also forecasts an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.4 percent to 15.7 percent and a free cash flow margin of 8.5 percent to 9.5 percent.
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