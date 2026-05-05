Jacobs Solutions Slips To Loss In Q2 Despite Strong Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) announced its second-quarter financial results, reporting a net loss from continuing operations of $42.9 million, or $0.32 a share, compared with a net profit of $11.2 million, or $0.10 a share, last year.

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations amounted to $205.9 million, or $1.75 a share, compared to $175.5 million, or $1.43 a share, in the previous year.

Revenue for the period rose to $3.694 billion from last year's $2.910 billion.

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, the company projects adjusted earnings in the range of $7.10 to $7.35 per share, instead of the previously estimated $6.95 to $7.30 per share.

In the after-hours, J is trading at $134.00, down 1.87 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.