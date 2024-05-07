07.05.2024 22:01:00

Janux Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JANX) (Janux), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a broad pipeline of novel immunotherapies by applying its proprietary technology to its Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 and provided a business update.

"We continue to focus on enrollment in the two clinical studies for PSMA-TRACTr JANX007 and EGFR-TRACTr JANX008, and we are pleased with the progress,” said David Campbell, Ph.D., President and CEO of Janux. "As we advance our clinical programs and gather additional clinical data, we are also expanding our pipeline so that we can create further value from our technology platforms and, most importantly, accelerate the development of new meaningful therapies for cancer patients.”

RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS AND FUTURE MILESTONES:

  • JANX007 continues to enroll in the first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial in mCRPC (NCT05519449).
  • JANX008 continues to enroll in the first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial in advanced or metastatic solid tumors (NCT05783622).

An update on JANX007 data and doses selected for expansion cohorts is anticipated in the second half of 2024. An update on JANX008 data is expected in 2025.

FIRST QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS:

  • Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments: As of March 31, 2024, Janux reported cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $651.8 million compared to $344.0 million at December 31, 2023.
  • Research and development expenses: For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, Janux reported research and development expenses of $14.1 million compared to $15.9 million for the comparable period in 2023.
  • General and administrative expenses: For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, Janux reported general and administrative expenses of $7.3 million compared to $6.5 million for the comparable period in 2023.
  • Net loss: For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, Janux reported a net loss of $14.8 million compared to $17.5 million for the comparable period in 2022.

Janux’s TRACTr and TRACIr Pipeline

Janux’s first clinical candidate, JANX007, is a TRACTr that targets PSMA and is being investigated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adult subjects with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Janux’s second clinical candidate, JANX008, is a TRACTr that targets EGFR and is being studied in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma. We are also generating a number of additional TRACTr and TRACIr programs for potential future development, some of which are at development candidate stage or later. We are currently assessing priorities in our preclinical pipeline.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing tumor-activated immunotherapies for cancer. Janux’s proprietary technology enabled the development of two distinct bispecific platforms: Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr). The goal of both platforms is to provide cancer patients with safe and effective therapeutics that direct and guide their immune system to eradicate tumors while minimizing safety concerns. Janux is currently developing a broad pipeline of TRACTr and TRACIr therapeutics directed at several targets to treat solid tumors. Janux has two TRACTr therapeutic candidates in clinical trials, the first targeting PSMA is in development for prostate cancer, and the second targeting EGFR is being developed for colorectal, lung, head and neck, and renal cancers. For more information, please visit www.januxrx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, Janux’s ability to bring new treatments to cancer patients in need, expectations regarding the timing, scope and results of Janux’s development activities, including its ongoing and planned preclinical studies and clinical trials, the timing of and plans for regulatory filings, the potential benefits of Janux’s product candidates and platform technologies, expectations regarding the use of Janux’s platform technologies to generate novel product candidates and the strength of Janux’s balance sheet and the adequacy of cash on hand. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risk that compounds that appear promising in early research do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in later preclinical studies or clinical trials, the risk that Janux may not obtain approval to market its product candidates, uncertainties associated with performing clinical trials, regulatory filings and applications, risks associated with reliance on third parties to successfully conduct clinical trials, the risks associated with reliance on outside financing to meet capital requirements, and other risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "may,” "will,” "would,” "could,” "should,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "promise,” "potential,” "expects,” "plans,” "anticipates,” "intends,” "continues,” "designed,” "goal,” or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties Janux faces, please refer to Janux’s periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and Janux assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

 

 

 

March 31,
2024

 

 

December 31,
2023

 

Assets

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

212,803

 

 

$

19,205

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

519

 

 

 

 

Short-term investments

 

 

438,960

 

 

 

324,823

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

6,384

 

 

 

5,213

 

Total current assets

 

 

658,666

 

 

 

349,241

 

Restricted cash

 

 

816

 

 

 

816

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

6,517

 

 

 

7,003

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

20,461

 

 

 

20,838

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

2,524

 

 

 

2,509

 

Total assets

 

$

688,984

 

 

$

380,407

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

2,254

 

 

$

2,424

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

5,810

 

 

 

7,387

 

Current portion of deferred revenue

 

 

972

 

 

 

1,705

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

 

1,573

 

 

 

1,517

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

10,609

 

 

 

13,033

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

22,612

 

 

 

23,025

 

Total liabilities

 

 

33,221

 

 

 

36,058

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

655,763

 

 

 

344,349

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

688,984

 

 

$

380,407

 

Janux Therapeutics, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
March 31,

 

 

2024

 

2023

Collaboration revenue

 

$

1,252

 

 

$

2,048

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

14,070

 

 

 

15,865

 

General and administrative

 

 

7,343

 

 

 

6,464

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

21,413

 

 

 

22,329

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(20,161

)

 

 

(20,281

)

Total other income

 

 

5,401

 

 

 

2,822

 

Net loss

 

$

(14,760

)

 

$

(17,459

)

Other comprehensive gain (loss):

 

 

 

 

Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities, net

 

 

(1,189

)

 

 

796

 

Comprehensive loss

 

$

(15,949

)

 

$

(16,663

)

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

 

$

(0.30

)

 

$

(0.42

)

Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted

 

 

49,049,741

 

 

 

41,763,971

 

 

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Janux Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Janux Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Janux Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs 61,50 -1,11% Janux Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt gibt am Mittwoch nach, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen kann. Die asiatischen Börsen verbuchten zur Wochenmitte Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen