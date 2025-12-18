Japan Petroleum Exploration Aktie
WKN: A0BK3K / ISIN: JP3421100003
|
18.12.2025 07:50:54
Japan Petroleum Exploration To Acquire Verdad Resources Intermediate For $1.3 Bln
(RTTNews) - Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd. (JPTXF, 1662.T) announced that it plans to acquire the entire interest in Verdad Resources Intermediate Holdings LLC (VRIH), which owns tight oil and gas assets in Colorado and Wyoming, United States. The acquisition will be made from Verdad Resources Feeder LLC for a purchase price of US$1.3 billion.
The assets currently produce approximately 35,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), with about 70% consisting of light crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL). JAPEX expects production to rise to around 50,000 boed by 2030 through additional development projects.
The deal is scheduled to close by the end of February 2026. JAPEX projects that the acquisition of VRIH's equity interest will contribute roughly 20 billion yen to operating profit in the fiscal year ending March 2027. The company also aims to further enhance profitability through continued development of the acquired assets.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Japan Petroleum Exploration Co LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
|
06.08.25
|Ausblick: Japan Petroleum Exploration stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Japan Petroleum Exploration legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Japan Petroleum Exploration Co LtdShsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Japan Petroleum Exploration Co LtdShs
|8,25
|12,24%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid und US-Inflationsdaten: ATX schließt etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag leicht aufwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt wurden Gewinne verzeichnet. Die Wall Street notiert teils deutlich im Plus. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.