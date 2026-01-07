Jazz Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Jazz Pharmaceuticals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JS1K / ISIN: IE00B4Q5ZN47

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.01.2026 07:16:45

Jazz Pharma Reports Positive Phase 3 HERIZON-GEA-01 Results

(RTTNews) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) announced positive efficacy and safety results from the Phase 3 HERIZON-GEA-01 trial evaluating Ziihera in combination with chemotherapy, with or without the PD-1 inhibitor Tevimbra, as first-line treatment for adults with HER2-positive locally advanced or metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma, including cancers of the stomach, gastroesophageal junction and esophagus.

The study found both investigational arms, Ziihera plus tislelizumab and chemotherapy, and Ziihera plus chemotherapy, led to a statistically significant and clinically meaningful prolongation of progression-free survival with approximately 35% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death versus trastuzumab plus chemotherapy.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC 140,40 -1,54% Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten seitwärts. Der Dow legt am Donnerstag etwas zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen