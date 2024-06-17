JELD-WEN Appoints Samantha Stoddard As CFO

(RTTNews) - JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) Monday announced that current JELD-WEN North America CFO and head of global financial planning and analysis, Samantha Stoddard will succeed Julie Albrecht as EVP, Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2024.

Albrecht will step down from her role on June 30 and will serve in an advisory capacity for a period of time to ensure continuity and a successful transition.

"Samantha is a proven leader at JELD-WEN, having spent the last four years growing the North America finance team and supporting the largest segment of our business. She has brought significant insight and expertise to our ongoing transformation efforts," said William J. Christensen, CEO. "With her deep knowledge of our business, as well as her trusted and valued partnership, Samantha is positioned to deliver results as we execute on our strategy of simplifying and streamlining the business worldwide and creating value for all of our stakeholders."

Stoddard joined JELD-WEN in 2020 as vice president of finance for North America operations. Prior to joining JELD-WEN, Stoddard was CFO for the personal protection equipment business unit at Honeywell.