28.02.2023 22:30:00
JetBlue to Webcast Chat at the J.P. Morgan 2023 Industrials Conference
JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] Chief Executive Officer, Robin Hayes will present at the J.P. Morgan 2023 Industrials Conference on March 14th at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on JetBlue's investor relations website at the following web address:
https://ir.jetblue.com/events-and-presentations/
For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available at the website address above.
About JetBlue
JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.
