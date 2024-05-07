JFrog Announces All Star Speaker Line-Up to Define the Next Frontier for DevOps, DevSecOps and MLOps at swampUP 2024

JFrog Ltd. ("JFrog”) (Nasdaq: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform, today announced the dates of its annual, award-winning swampUP user conference. The three-day, news-packed community and customer event will take place Sept. 9-11, 2024, at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, TX.

JFrog announces all star speaker line-up for swampUP 2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

JFrog’s swampUP is the premier DevOps, DevSecOps, MLOps - EveryOps! – conference, where developers, DevOps teams, security researchers, data scientists, innovators and IT professionals come together to discuss the latest technology trends and software innovations. Insightful keynotes, engaging sessions, and hands-on training will feature JFrog tech executives, solutions experts, and industry luminaries such as:

Luke Marsden, CEO of Helix.ml, self-proclaimed hacker and speaker in the MLOps community, will outline the essential bridge between DevOps, MLOps, and GenAI.

Patrick Debois, author of The DevOps Handbook and originator of the term DevOps, will detail how GenAI practically connects with today's DevOps landscape.

Brian A. Randell, Staff Developer Advocate at GitHub, will detail new techniques that enable developers to deliver trusted software faster.

swampUP 2024 will host a Community Gala on the evening of Sept. 10, featuring Lior Suchard, a world-renowned mentalist. This exclusive VIP dinner will offer swampUP attendees an exceptional opportunity to engage with and expand their network.

"The development landscape has undergone significant changes, now requiring mastery of DevOps, security and MLOps. swampUP serves as the gathering ground for community leaders spearheading these transformations, as well as our partners and Fortune 100 customers who share real-life stories and best practices,” said Micheline Nijmeh, CMO, JFrog. "We’re thrilled to host a forum where the architects of tomorrow can exchange ideas, learn about the latest innovations, and hone their skills so - as a community – we can forge a path forward where ingenuity and efficiency converge to shape a promising digital future."

swampUP 2024 attendees will acquire essential knowledge about JFrog solutions, industry best practices and relevant skills for managing emerging "EveryOps” trends through:

Hands-on workshops: Explore real-world practical approaches to maximizing the impact of your ‘EveryOps’ environment during small group, JFrog solutions expert-led sessions.

Breakout Sessions: Learn the latest advances in programming languages, cloud-native deployments, critical vulnerabilities exposures (CVEs), malicious packages, hacking techniques, ML model management, responsible AI, and more directly from DevSecOps community leaders and JFrog solutions experts.

The JFrog Partner Expo: Connect with members of JFrog's partner ecosystem to view real-world demos of the latest joint technology integrations and customer successes.

For more information on everything swampUP 2024 has to offer and to register, visit https://swampup.jfrog.com/.

