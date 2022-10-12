|
12.10.2022 22:05:00
JFrog Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
JFrog Ltd. ("JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, following market close. JFrog will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT the same day.
Event: JFrog’s Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Conference call dial-in information: 1 (646) 960-0243 or for international participants 1 (888) 510-2285
Webcast registration link: https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. (Nasdaq: FROG), is on a mission to power all the world’s software updates, driven by a "Liquid Software” vision to allow the seamless, secure flow of binaries from developers to the edge and connected devices. The JFrog Platform enables software creators to power their entire software supply chain throughout the full binary lifecycle, so they can build, secure, distribute, and connect any source with any production environment. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as both self-managed and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and thousands of customers worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely manage their mission-critical software supply chain. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back. Learn more at jfrog.com and follow us on Twitter: @jfrog.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Donnerstag zeitweise an die Nulllinie zurück, bevor er wieder deutlich anstieg. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt rutschte nach Bekanntgabe der US-Inflationszahlen auf rotes Terrain, konnte sich im Anschluss jedoch wieder weit über die Nulllinie vorarbeiten. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich in Grün. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.