|
08.01.2024 22:05:00
JFrog to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference
JFrog Ltd. ("JFrog”) (NASDAQ:FROG), the Liquid Software Company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform, today announced that CEO, Shlomi Ben Haim, will present virtually at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT.
The live webcast and replay will be available on JFrog’s investor relations website: https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations/events.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. (Nasdaq: FROG), is on a mission to create a world of software delivered without friction from developer to device. Driven by a "Liquid Software” vision, the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform is a single system of record that powers organizations to build, manage, and distribute software quickly and securely, ensuring it is available, traceable, and tamper-proof. The integrated security features also help identify, protect, and remediate against threats and vulnerabilities. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud platform is available as both self-hosted and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and 7K+ customers worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog to secure their mission-critical software supply chains. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back! Learn more at jfrog.com and follow us on Twitter: @jfrog.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240108408268/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu JFrog Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
31.10.23
|Ausblick: JFrog stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: JFrog mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: JFrog stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.05.23
|Why JFrog Stock Jumped This Week (MotleyFool)
|
03.05.23
|JFrog: Q1 Earnings Insights (Benzinga)
|
10.02.23
|Why JFrog Stock Was Down This Week (MotleyFool)
|
07.02.23
|Ausblick: JFrog stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)