JFrog to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

JFrog Ltd. ("JFrog”) (NASDAQ:FROG), the Liquid Software Company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform, today announced that CEO, Shlomi Ben Haim, will present virtually at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT.

The live webcast and replay will be available on JFrog’s investor relations website: https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (Nasdaq: FROG), is on a mission to create a world of software delivered without friction from developer to device. Driven by a "Liquid Software” vision, the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform is a single system of record that powers organizations to build, manage, and distribute software quickly and securely, ensuring it is available, traceable, and tamper-proof. The integrated security features also help identify, protect, and remediate against threats and vulnerabilities. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud platform is available as both self-hosted and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and 7K+ customers worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog to secure their mission-critical software supply chains. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back! Learn more at jfrog.com and follow us on Twitter: @jfrog.

