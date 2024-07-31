JFrog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

JFrog Ltd. ("JFrog”) (Nasdaq: FROG), the Liquid Software Company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform, today announced it will present at the following investor conference during the third quarter of 2024:

Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Boston, Massachusetts Wednesday, August 14th, at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

The live webcast and replay will be available on JFrog’s investor relations website: https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (Nasdaq: FROG), is on a mission to create a world of software delivered without friction from developer to device. Driven by a "Liquid Software” vision, the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform is a single system of record that powers organizations to build, manage, and distribute software quickly and securely, ensuring it is available, traceable, and tamper-proof. The integrated security features also help identify, protect, and remediate against threats and vulnerabilities. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud platform is available as both self-hosted and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and 7K+ customers worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely embrace digital transformation. Learn more at www.jfrog.com or follow us on X @JFrog.

