Jinxin Technology Aktie
WKN DE: A40C37 / ISIN: US47760D1028
|
31.12.2025 16:15:25
Jinxin Technology Launches AI-Powered NAMI INSIGHT One
(RTTNews) - Jinxin Technology Holding Company (NAMI), in collaboration with MLVision, Wednesday launched NAMI INSIGHT One, AI-powered smart learning glasses, which an education-specific AI model with lightweight AR technology.
The launch of NAMI INSIGHT One marks the company's expansion from a pure digital-content model to a "content + hardware" strategy.
With built-in multilingual and translation capabilities, the device supports cross-border learning scenarios, including language education and international study, reinforcing the company's vision of borderless learning.
Jinxin's stock is moving down 6.71 percent, to $0.76 on the Nasdaq.
