Joby Aviation May Revolutionize Air Travel Forever

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) has spent a decade building a point-to-point air taxi product and is getting closer to launch. In this video, Travis Hoium discusses whether it's time to invest in this new transportation paradigm or wait until the business model is proven out.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 7, 2024. The video was published on Oct. 8, 2024.