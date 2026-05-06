Johnson Controls International Aktie
WKN DE: A2AQCA / ISIN: IE00BY7QL619
|
06.05.2026 14:44:23
Johnson Controls Boosts FY26 Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) provided its adjusted earnings and organic sales growth guidance for the third quarter. The company also raised its outlook for the full-year 2026.
For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of about $1.28 on organic revenue growth of about 6 percent.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings from continuing operations of about $4.85 per share on organic sales growth of about 6 percent.
Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings from continuing operations of about $4.70 per share on organic sales growth in the mid-single digits.
In Wednesday's pre-market trading, JCI is trading on the NYSE at $143.90, down $0.95 or 0.66 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Johnson Controls International PLC
Analysen zu Johnson Controls International PLC
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Johnson Controls International PLC
|118,80
|-2,62%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX letztlich in Rot -- Wall Streetschließt im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließlich im Plus - Starke Gewinne in Tokio
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich mit schwächerer Tendenzen. Die Börsen in Fernost verzeichneten am Donnerstag Gewinne.