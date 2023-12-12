12.12.2023 12:58:36

Johnson Controls Inc Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $549 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $761 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $719 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $6.91 billion from $6.73 billion last year.

Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $549 Mln. vs. $761 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.80 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.09 -Revenue (Q4): $6.91 Bln vs. $6.73 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.48 to $0.50

